Army schools in Delhi-NCR come up with competition on ethics

Once this is successful, it will be followed across the country. There are 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India.

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) To inculcate moral values among children, a unique and one of its kind "collaborative competition on ethics" -- Ethics Bowl, is being organised in Army Public Schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) from August 12 to August 20, 2021.

These schools are administered and managed by local Army authorities and affiliated to CBSE through Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). There are approximately 8,000 teachers on the rolls of these schools.

The event, hosted by Army Public School Dhaula Kuan, will comprise a series of debates on common moral and ethical dilemmas, which will be presented by the school children of the four schools to the judges' panel in the form of case studies.

"The aim of the collaborative event is to facilitate the imbibing of moral values in the children," said a senior Indian Army officer.

This novel approach aims to do away with sermonising and intends to use a common platform to help the children arrive at their own 'right' answers through debate and discussion.

Army Public Schools of Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Noida and Shankar Vihar will take part in the current iteration. The aim is to expand this concept in other regions around India, based on the success of the project.

The event, involving two teams of five students each, will be given subjects from 30 ethically debatable case studies and will be held online due to prevailing conditions.

The event will be judged by 30 renowned personalities from different walks of life. The finale and prize distribution will be held on August 20, 2021.

Last year in a message to the Army Public Schools, Indian Army Chief M.M. Naravane had stated: "Our collective efforts have, besides reinforcing confidence of our rank and file, significantly contributed to nation building by adding well-groomed and future-ready youth to the national mainstream.

