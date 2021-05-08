Army setting up oxygen plant, 3 Covid hospitals in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, May 8 (IANS) In an effort to tide over the oxygen shortage in the region, the Indian Army is working round-the-clock to resuscitate an oxygen plant and commissioning 100-bed Covid hospitals in Chandigarh, Patiala and Faridabad, the defence's Public Relations Office (PRO) said here on Saturday.

"Covid hospitals in Chandigarh, Patiala and Faridabad, which will have the capacity to accommodate patients with mild to moderate symptoms are likely to be inaugurated and opened up for civil population on May 10," the PRO tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "A dedicated team of Army Electronics and Mechanical Engineers are working round-the-clock to resuscitate the oxygen plant under Bhakra Beas Management at Nangal."

The Western Command in a separate tweet said to overcome shortage of ambulances with polyclinics, it had pooled in its resources and provided eight service ambulances in polyclinics across the NCR (National Capital Region) for use by the defence veterans.

--IANS

vg/sdr/