Army showcases its prowess at exhibition in Delhi

The display was held three days ahead of the 73rd I-Day to sensitize general public about the capabilities of the army.

The event, at the Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden, here, was also an opportunity for hundreds of youth to interact with army personnel and know about the tough, trying inhospitable terrain they work in.

Military personnel stationed at the exhibition also explained features and usage of the equipment to visitors.

Top combat equipment, including Bofors guns, AK-47 assault rifles, 130 mm gun and infantry weapons, were also on display along with a unit of bomb disposal squad. Visitors were explained how typical bomb disposal squads work wearing protective suits that weigh as much as 45 kgs.

Air defence guns and army engineering equipment, like the KrAZ truck that can maneuver through extreme and tough road conditions, were also showcased. Night vision equipment that can provide crystal clear vision to the wearer irrespective of bright or dark light conditions was showcased. The event was interspersed with musical performances by the army jazz and pipe band along with a live painting session for kids.