Army soldier creates new Guinness record for fastest solo cycling

Jammu, Sep 26 (IANS) An Indian army soldier on Sunday created a new Guinness World record for solo cycling (Men) by pedalling from Leh to Manali in record time.

A defence statement said, "Lieutenant Colonel, Sripada Sriram from the Strategic Strikers Division of 1 Corps has set a new Guinness World Record for the 'Fastest Solo Cycling - (Men)' from Leh to Manali on Sunday.