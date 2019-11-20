  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Army soldier killed in accident during armoured tank drill

Army soldier killed in accident during armoured tank drill

Last Updated: Wed, Nov 20, 2019 19:52 hrs

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), Nov 20 (IANS) A soldier of the Indian Army was killed in an accident during a routine armoured tank exercise near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Another soldier who was injured in the accident has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident took place early on Wednesday morning at a place called Phalsund in between Jaisalmer and Barmer.

"The accident was caused during movement of a T-90 tank. It was a routine exercise that was being conducted by the Army," a senior Army official told IANS.

The Army has however not revealed the nature of the accident that led to the casualty.

akd/rt



talking point on sify news

Latest Features