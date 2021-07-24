Army soldier killed in accidental landmine blast in J&K

Jammu, July 24 (IANS) An army soldier was killed in the Krishna Ghati sector of the line control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir when he stepped accidentally on a landmine.

Army said, on the night of July 23 Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was on an Operational duty in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district. "While moving during the duty, Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was critically injured in an accidental mine blast. He was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility but later succumbed to his injuries," army said.