Army soldier starts Kashmir to Kanyakumari ultra marathon



A defence statement said here on Saturday, "Naik N.A. Velu P of 60 Para Field Hospital is an Ultra marathon runner who is attempting a Guinness book of world record by running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for a distance of approximately 4,300 kms in under 50 days.

"To start this epic feat, Naik N.A. Velu P was flagged off from 92 Base Hospital at Srinagar on April 1 by a heartwarming gathering of enthusiasts who accompanied him in his solo run for the initial 5 Kms carrying the National Flag and boosting his morale. To cover this mammoth distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 50 days Naik Velu P would be running 70-100 KMs per day crossing various States and major towns and cities.