Army to add 400 beds to its Covid facility in Delhi Cantt

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Indian Army on Thursday said it will add 400 beds over next week in its exclusive Covid facility at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment in view of the continuous surge of coronavirus infections in the national capital.



In an official statement, Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said that the Army has created an additional 250 bedded Covid Care facility in Delhi Cantt for serving its personnel.

Delhi reported 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours. The city has 85,364 active cases. (ANI)

