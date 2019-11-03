Army to set up advanced landing ground in Uttarakhand: Gen Bipin Rawat

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Indian Army is speedily working to construct airfields in areas of Uttarakhand that border China, its chief General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday, adding that improving connectivity is the force's priority.

Speaking at an event here, Rawat said the Army was ready to extend all possible help to Uttarakhand to improve connectivity in the bordering areas."When I recently met Chief Minister (Trivendra Singh Rawat), he said that advanced landing grounds or airfields should be constructed in the areas bordering China. We are speedily working on it," the Army chief said.He further said, "I assure you that the Indian Army will extend every possible support for improving connectivity -- be it road connectivity or air connectivity."Speaking to reporters after his address at 'Raibaar Conference', he said the Army is taking "every measure and responding effectively" to Pakistan's provocation. "I want to assure you that we are taking every measure and responding effectively," he said.Earlier at the event, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat invited business leaders to invest to promote multiple uses of pine leaves in the state. "We will start producing fuel out of pine leaves by next month," he said.The Chief Minister said as many as 23 lakh metric tonnes of pine leaves would be used in pricing fuel.Asserting that Uttarakhand is friendly to film industry, he invited Bollywood to shoot films in the state.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were among the other dignitaries who were present at the event.The event was held as part of week-long celebrations on the occasion of Uttarakhand's foundation day which falls on November 9. (ANI)