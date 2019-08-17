Army veteran Surendra Poonia files complaint over threat calls from Pakistan

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): BJP member and army veteran Major (Retd.) Surendra Poonia on Saturday filed an online complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs after receiving intimidating calls and messages from suspicious numbers, which asked him to stop tweeting on issues relating to India and Pakistan.



"I have received threatening VoIP calls from suspected Pakistanis asking me to stop tweeting or they will malign my name. They are calling and threatening my family members and friends too," Poonia said.

Poonia claimed that unidentified callers have been messaging him threatening to release obscene videos of him on the internet if he does not stop tweeting against Pakistan in view of ongoing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

"I have filed an online complaint against the unknown callers and numbers with the CyberDost initiative of the Home Ministry," he said. (ANI)

