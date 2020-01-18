Army woos youth, showcase bravehearts' career

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) To attract young recruits for the Indian Army, the Southern Command has organized a two-day fair in Kerala's Malappuram district starting Saturday.

The event was aimed at increasing awareness among youths about the Indian Army and the opportunities the force offers for an adventurous career. Gallantry award winners and Veer Naaris of the district are also being felicitated and honoured during the event.

"Indian army is conducting 'Know Your Army Mela' on January 18 and 19 at the Malappuram Special Police Stadium," said a senior Indian Army officer.

The event will showcase various adventurous activities by teams of Indian Army Special Forces, motor cycle performers, tent pegging riders, paramotor pilots and Kalaripayattu team. A Pipe Band show has also been organized to entertain the spectators. The Indian Army will also showcase infantry weapons, army engineering equipments and talk about procedures to join the force. The force will talk about military values and life style of a soldier. sk/in