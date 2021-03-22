Army's 'Operation Thiruvallur' to continue for 3-5 days

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) The Indian Army will safely dispose off the unexploded ordnance that came along with metal scrap imported by some factories in Tiruvallur district, said the Defence Ministry.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Defence Ministry said the army has undertaken "Operation Thiruvallur" involving the safe disposal of nearly 10 tons of unexploded ordnance, which had possibly been collected inadvertently by some factories over a number of years in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.