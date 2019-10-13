Around 4,000 women perform folk dances at Kullu Dussehra fest

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): As many as 4,000 women took part in the famed International Kullu Dussehra fest at Rath Maidan here and performed folk dances.

The fest was celebrated with full fervour in the picturesque town on Saturday.

Decked in traditional attire, women performed folk dances while men played drums.





The event was also an occasion to drive home the message of cleanliness with several of the participants stressing on the importance of keeping their surroundings and the city clean.

The renowned Kullu Dussehra is celebrated for seven days following Vijayadashami. (ANI)

