Around 60 beggars get job under Rajasthan govt scheme in Jaipur

The beggars underwent a one-year program which was introduced by Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC).Speaking to ANI, Neeraj K Pawan, Chairman, Rajasthan Skill, and Livelihoods Development Corporation said that it was a dream of the Chief Minister to free Rajasthan from beggars and to provide them with a new life."Beggars from different areas were provided one-year training. Our target was 100 beggars, out of which training of 60 has been done rest are in process," he added.In the beginning, it took 15-20 days to prepare them psychologically and to motivate them to learn something to earn, he added.Rajiv Kampani, Director of a restaurant Red peppers said, in the beginning, it was difficult to train them but after some time they got settled.We have trained 12 people here. In the beginning, it was tough but after 15-20 days of training, they got settled here. They are all happy. In future we will be happy to have more such employees in our restaurant," said Rajiv Kampani.A restaurant employee, Mukesh Kumar said he is very happy now as he has a job now."I am very happy because I have a job now. We were given proper training and then we also got a job," said Kumar. (ANI)