Around 60 lakh Indians brought back under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Around 60 lakh Indians stuck in foreign countries were brought back during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Vande Bharat Mission as on April 30, 2021, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.



In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha responding to a question on the cases of COVID-19 amongst the foreign diplomats in embassies in India, Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh stated, "Several foreign diplomats resident in India were affected by COVID-19. All possible medical assistance was promptly provided to the diplomatic missions, which requested for such help for their diplomats and family members."

The assistance included facilitation in hospitalisation, telemedicine consultations, medicines, vaccination, he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs also informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that 3570 Indian citizens died abroad, due to COVID-19 as per information provided by Missions/Posts abroad. (ANI)