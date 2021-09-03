Around 60% not satisfied with the work of their MPs in Punjab

The survey revealed that among the five poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa - overall, 36.2 per cent of the people are not satisfied with the work of their respective MPs.

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Around 60 per cent people are not satisfied with the work of the MPs of their respective areas in Punjab, as per the ABP-CVOTER-IANS BATTLE FOR THE STATES - WAVE 1 survey. Punjab will go to the poll next year.

Responding to a query as to 'how much satisfied are you with the work of the MP of your area', 28.6 per cent respondents in Goa said that are very much satisfied, 51.5 per cent said they are satisfied to some extent, and 12.8 per cent said they are not satisfied at all.

In Manipur, only 28.9 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with work of their MPs, 39.6 per cent are satisfied to some extent and 29.7 per cent are not satisfied at all.

In Punjab, only 13.3 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with work of their MPs. While 18.4 per cent are satisfied to some extent, a whopping 59.2 per cent are not satisfied at all with the work of the MPs from their area.

In Uttar Pradesh, about 29 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with work of their MPs, 25.3 per cent are satisfied to some extent, and 39.9 per cent are not satisfied at all.

In Uttarakhand, only 22.6 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with work of their MPs. While 22 per cent are satisfied to some extent, 42.6 per cent are not satisfied at all.

The overall sample size for the survey was 81,006 in five states covering 690 Assembly seats.

