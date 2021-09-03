Around 65% not satisfied with the work of Punjab CM

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) While overall around 40 per cent people in the five poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa are very satisfied with the work of their respective Chief Ministers, in Punjab, 65 per cent are not satisfied with the work their Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, ABP-CVOTER-IANS BATTLE FOR THE STATES - WAVE 1. The five states will go to the polls next year.

The survey revealed that overall, 39.7 per cent are very much satisfied with work of their respective chief ministers, while 27.2 per cent are satisfied to some extent and 27.4 per cent are not satisfied at all.

Responding to a query as to 'how much satisfied are you with the work of your chief minister', about 64.8 per cent respondents in Punjab said they are not satisfied, while only 12.6 per cent said they are very much satisfied with the work of Amarinder Singh, and 19 per cent said are satisfied to some extent.

In Goa, about 24.7 per cent said they very much satisfied, while 53.6 per cent said they are satisfied to some extent. About 20.7 per cent respondent said that they are not satisfied at all with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

In Manipur, about 30.1 per cent respondents said they very much satisfied with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, while 26.6 per cent said they are satisfied to some extent, and 43.4 per cent said they are not satisfied at all.

About 43.6 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with the work of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while 19.1 per cent are satisfied to some extent. About 37 per cent respondents in Uttar Pradesh said that they are not satisfied at all with their chief minister.

In Uttarakhand, where the ruling BJP has changed two chief ministers in four months, about 36.4 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with the work of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A total of 10.9 per cent of the people surveyed said they are satisfied to some extent, while 35.8 per cent said they are not satisfied at all.

The overall sample size for the survey was 81,006 in five states covering 690 Assembly seats. This state poll is part of the largest and definitive independent sample survey tracker series carried out in India over the last 22 years, conducted by independent international polling agency CVoter.

