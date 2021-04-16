Around 70 pc of Japanese want Suga govt to take strong stance against Chinese intrusions: Poll

Tokyo [Japan], April 16 (ANI): Around 70 per cent of people of Japan want the country's government to take a tough stance on intrusions into Japanese waters by Chinese coast guard ships, Japan Times reporting citing a foreign ministry survey.



As many as 69.3 per cent of the respondent feel that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government should go for a tough stance against China, according to the poll that was conducted by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The survey showed that 50.3 per cent, the second-largest group, want Japan to urge China to respect human rights, freedom, democracy and the rule of law and that 28.7 per cent, the third-largest, hope for greater economic and personnel exchanges between the two countries.

Recently, tensions between China and Japan have escalated amid increased activity by Beijing in the disputed East China Sea. This comes after Beijing implements a new law that allows the country's quasi-military force to use weapons against foreign ships that China sees as illegally entering its waters.

Last month, Japan said China's coastguard had expanded its presence in the contested waters by entering twice a month and as frequently as twice a week near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, known by the Chinese as Diaoyu.

Early this month, Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi urged China to halt its illegal intrusions into its territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

Meanwhile, China's defence ministry has urged Japan to stop making provocative moves and refrain from attacking China over the disputed islands after the defence ministries of both countries held a virtual meeting.

Earlier this month, two Chinese vessels illegally intruded in Japan's territorial waters in what Tokyo calls to be the 11th intrusion by Beijing this year.

Meanwhile, the Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning passed through the Miyako Strait off southwestern Japan. After China's carrier group was spotted, Japan has also sent destroyer JS Suzutsuki, a P-1 maritime patrol aircraft and a P-3C anti-submarine warfare patrol aircraft to gather information and monitor the movements of the Chinese vessels.

Japan controls the Senkaku Islands, however, China and Taiwan continue to claim them. Tokyo maintains the islands are an inherent part of its territory as per history and international law. (ANI)

