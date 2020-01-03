Around eight lakh learners license issued in last four months in Odisha

Odisha [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Around eight lakh Learners License (LL) and 26.6 lakh online pollution certificates were issued in the last four months here.

The decision was taken under the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and State transport commissioner to increase the testing capacity of the state.

During the last four-month, RTO Bhubaneswar-1 issued 54,503 learner's licenses, followed by Ganjam 43,525, Cuttack 39,467, Bhubaneswar-2 35,621 and Bhadrak 34,238.



Moreover, there are still 4.4 lakh applicants who have booked their slots to appear at the LL computerised test.

Furthermore, during the same period, 1,86,084 numbers of drivers license have been issued in the state. (ANI)

