Around USD 4 trillion required in clean energy investment to limit global warming: IEA

Paris [France], October 13 (ANI/Sputnik): An almost USD 4 trillion investment into clean energy is required to meet the Paris Agreement pledge to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its World Energy Outlook 2021 report.



"Getting the world on track for 1.5 °C requires a surge in annual investment in clean energy projects and infrastructure to nearly USD 4 trillion by 2030," the report reads.

The IEA mentioned some developing economies financing such projects, citing India's expansion of solar panels, while also noting "persistent challenges, many of which have been exacerbated by the [COVID-19] pandemic.

The IEA report was issued ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, which will take place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. The UN climate conference, which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the groundbreaking Paris Agreement that aims to bring annual global temperature increase to under 1.5 degrees Celsius. (ANI/Sputnik)