  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Arpita Ghosh appointed as General Secretary of West Bengal TMC Committee

Arpita Ghosh appointed as General Secretary of West Bengal TMC Committee

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 17th, 2021, 14:30:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 17 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh was appointed as the General Secretary of West Bengal Trinamool Congress Committee on Friday, informed a letter from the party president Subrata Bakshi.

"As desired by West Bengal Trinamool Congress Committee, I would like to inform you that you have been nominated as General Secretary of West Bengal Trinamool Congress Committee with immediate effect. I trust and hope you will work sincerely for the betterment of the organisation," said the letter.
All India Trinamool Congress leader Arpita Ghosh had resigned from her post as a Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday evening. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features