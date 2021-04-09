Arrangements being made for workers returning due to COVID: Bihar CM

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 9 (ANI): Arrangements are being made in Bihar for workers returning to the State as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the country, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday, adding that those coming from Maharashtra will be tested for the virus at the train station.



"For those from Bihar who are returning to the State due to the current COVID19 situation, arrangements are being made for them. Those coming by trains from Maharashtra will be tested for COVID19 at the railway stations," he said.

He further said that he was in favour of the vaccination for journalists of all age groups.

"They go everywhere to cover news and should be included among frontline workers. Order for closure of schools from April 5 to April 11, has been extended for one week," he said.

Meanwhile, Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secy (Disaster Management) of the state said that all shops are permitted to remain open till 7 pm.

"Restaurants, dhabas and hotels are exempted and can function on 25 per cent seating capacity. Cinema hall, public transportation can function on 50 per cent occupancy. Essential services are exempted," Amrit said.

Amid the second Covid-19 wave in the country, Bihar currently has 7,505 active cases. So far, 2,64,730 recoveries and 1,595 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

