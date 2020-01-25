Arrangements for Republic Day celebrations in place, says DGP J&K

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir said here on Saturday that all arrangements are in place for the 71st Republic Day celebrations.



"I have just returned from Srinagar where I paid a visit to all the parts of Kashmir including central Kashmir, Srinagar. All arrangements are in place for the Republic Day celebrations tomorrow," DGP Singh said.



"I have taken stock of the security in Kashmir as I was on a 5 to 6-day visit there. In Jammu also, IG and his team have taken the full responsibility to maintain law and order in view of Republic Day. We all will have great celebrations," he said.

It will be the first Republic day celebration in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

