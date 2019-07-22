Arrangements made to ensure no difficulties for Kanwar Yatris: SP

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Police and administration have made arrangements to ensure there are no hassles devotees of Lord Shiva during the Kanwar Yatra, Superintendent of Police (SP) (Traffic) Shyam Narayan Singh said on Monday.

"With the start of the 'Saavan' month the Kanwar Yatra too begins. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed police and administration to ensure there are no inconveniences faced by devotees in the streets or in the accomodation provided to them. We have taken many steps to fulfill the needs of the Yatris," he told reporters here.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwarias (pilgrims) from all parts of the country visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga and then proceed to temples to carry out the rituals.Talking about the arrangements made by the police department, Singh added, "We have deployed additional forces from Muradnagar to Modinagar area. We have also requested four drones to keep an eye on the Kanwar Yatra and installed CCTV cameras at prominent crossroads and places. We have also diverted the routes for heavy vehicles from July 22 to 31 to ensure the devotees do not face difficulties in transit."Singh said that prominent industries which fall on the route of the Kanwar Yatra have been ordered to be closed down for the duration of the Yatra."All big industries and factories which fall on the route of the Kanwar Yatra have been asked to be closed down for the duration of the Yatra. Moreover, there are police personnel deployed in civilian clothes to see there is no disruption," he added. (ANI)