Arrest culprits in Lakhimpuri Kheri case: Cong

Jaiveer Shergill, the Congress spokesperson said, "Justice in #LakhimpurKheri massacre should not be delayed by delegating it to any committee-IPC should be followed (monitored by SC) starting with arrest of individuals identifiable in video,chargesheet & then conviction -Hogwash attempts will only rub salt on wounds of families!"

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to arrest the culprits in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

He said the culprits were clearly visible in the video and it should not be an FIR against unknown. He alleged that probably the police were figuring out a way to keep the minister's son clean and that's why the arrests had not been made yet in a cognizable offence.

The Uttar Pradesh government has deputed Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, to probe the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which nine persons lost their lives.

The judicial commission will have its office in Lakhimpur Kheri and it is required to submit its report within two months.

--IANS

miz/dpb