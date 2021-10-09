Arrest DMK MP Ramesh for murder immediately: Ramadoss

In a statement issued here, Ramadoss said the probe by the CBCID in the murder of K. Govindarasu is progressing in the right direction.

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday questioned the delay in arresting DMK MP from Cuddalore T.R.V.S. Ramesh by Tamil Nadu Police in a murder case.

He said the police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder of Govindarasu, a worker in the cashew processing unit of DMK MP Ramesh.

The arrested persons are also workers in Ramesh's cashew unit.

Police said, Govindarasu was working at Ramesh's unit for the past seven years.

On September 20, Govindarasu was alleged to have stolen cashew nuts and was beaten up at the premises by five persons.

Later Govindarasu was taken to the police station for lodging a theft complaint. The police on seeing the injuries asked the cashew unit workers to take him to a hospital.

However, Govindarasu was taken back to cashew unit and later he was found dead.

Ramadoss said Ramesh would have been under CBCID's surveillance as the First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against him and his workers for various charges including murder.

Hence Ramesh should be immediately arrested so that the witness and murder proofs are protected, Ramadoss said.

Police are on the lookout for the DMK MP Ramesh.

The police department is under DMK President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

During the run up to the assembly elections Stalin had promised that he would bring to book whoever commits and illegal act.

