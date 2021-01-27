Arrest warrant issued against TMC leader Vinay Mishra in cattle smuggling case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 27 (ANI): An arrest warrant has been issued against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra in a cattle smuggling case by the Asansol Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court.



A lookout notice was also issued against him earlier. On December 31, the CBI conducted raids at Mishra's premises.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested former Commandant, Border Security Force (BSF) in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case.

On September 23, the CBI had filed a case against former Commandant of 36 BSF Batallion Satish Kumar and three others in connection with a case related to alleged cattle smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

