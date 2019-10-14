Arrested former MD of PMC bank used another identity to buy several properties: Sources

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In the ongoing investigation in the PMC Bank case, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has discovered that former Managing Director, Joy Thomas, had operated under another identity -- of Junaid Khan -- which was used to purchase ten properties, according to sources.

Sources from EOW confirmed to ANI, "Joy Thomas was involved in a second marriage which was performed according to Islamic rituals in 2012."

"He married one of his former associates in Pune under the name of Junaid Khan after being formally converted to Islam for the purpose of getting remarried as he was already married and had a son," the sources said.It has also been revealed that Thomas had purchased several properties in Pune under the names of Junaid Khan and his second wife, and both are joint owners of the properties."In all, a total of 10 properties were purchased by Joy Thomas alias Junaid in Pune which includes 9 residential flats and a boutique. Thomas' second wife resides in one of the flats and rest all properties are rented," the sources revealed.The sources added that police is looking to attach these properties to Joy Thomas and his second wife."EOW has to prove that these properties were purchased through the proceeds of the crime," the sources said.According to sources, all the properties were bought by him post 2012 when this alleged PMC scam started."He used his original name of Joy Thomas for all his other accounts. The identity of Junaid Khan was only used to purchase properties in Pune," the sources said.The sources also confirmed that divorce proceedings of Joy Thomas and his first wife are already underway in a local court of Thane district where his first wife and son reside.All the bank accounts related to Joy Thomas were seized by EOW in the first week of October itself. (ANI)