Arrogance & Money power lost in Bengal: Sibal

"In West Bengal Who lost: Arrogance, Might, Money power, Using Jai Shri Ram for politics, Divisive agenda & The Election Commission. She stood up to them & WON," Sibal tweeted on Monday.

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) After the West Bengal poll results, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said that arrogance and money power have been defeated in the state.

The Congress leader's tweet has subtle message to his own party that whoever stood against the BJP with full zeal won.

The Congress on Sunday could only register win in Tamil Nadu, that too as a junior alliance partner and lost other four states, however it had the chance to win Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

After losing in the state polls the Congress on Sunday had said that the party will "study" the results, correct mistakes and do a course correction.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala addressing a press conference on Sunday read out a statement and said, "The Congress Party will definitely study the results and all the reasons diligently and we are committed to correct our mistakes and do appropriate course correction."

"We recognize that the election results are not as per our expectations, particularly those of Assam and Kerala," he added.

Surjewala said the people's mandate is the final word in a democracy. People of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have given their democratic mandate for the next five years. We accept the verdict with humility and a sense of responsibility.

The statement said the party had lost the elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal but we have neither lost our morale nor our resolve or determination to continuously become the people's voice in these times of unprecedented calamity.

--IANS

miz/skp/