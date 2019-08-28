Art 370: SC notice to Centre, others; to hear pleas in October

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Centre and others and said that a five-judge Constitution Bench will hear in the first week of October all the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing a batch of pleas on Article 370 and the ban on internet, telephone, communications and other restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.



The court also refused a request from the Centre to appoint an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir.

The petitions were filed by several parties including National Conference, Congress, CPI-M and some Kashmiri lawyers.

On August 5, President Ram Nath Kovind had signed on the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) order, 2019. The order, issued under Article 370(1)(d) of the Constitution, paved the way for taking away 'special status' granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

Both houses of Parliament had also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 and the resolution abrogating Article 370.

The reorganisation bill provides for the formation of the two separate Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come into existence as separate Union Territories on October 31. (ANI)

