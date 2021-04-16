  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Art and culture lend a dash of colour to Bengal elections

Art and culture lend a dash of colour to Bengal elections

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Apr 16th, 2021, 19:40:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Saibal Gupta
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features