Art between the natural and man-made, through Gigi Scaria's watercolours

In Touch is an online digital exhibitions platform created in partnership between galleries to present curated exhibitions. The platform's aims to help galleries get in touch with each other through organised and synergistic exhibition-making that challenges traditional formats of engaging with art.

As part of Vadehra Art Gallery's presentation for edition 6 of In Touch, Scaria's 'No Stone Unturned' is on view till June 5. Scaria's creative repertoire includes painting, photography, installation, sculpture and video.

A note on the exhibition says: "A chronicler of urban spaces, Gigi Scaria explores architectural positivity and liminal landscapes through the life and times of the people purporting its shared narratives. Scaria pursues his compositions through mixed imageries that tread the fine line between being informative and imaginative, hence maintaining a predictive quality that both enhances or diminishes the potential of a cultural moment."

In this latest body of watercolours on paper titled 'No Stone Unturned', Scaria's environmental concerns find minimalist expression as seeds of ideas yet to germinate into full-blown consciousnesses therein prompting further elaboration, as he contemplates the systemic and cyclical friction between natural and man-made spaces.

The note adds: In a topical vein, he further explores themes of restricted freedoms and curtailed movements, but more importantly considers the storytelling potency of landscapes as hinged on narratives of the human condition and action.

Scaria asks, "How will people, and the future, receive information about our times?"

To authenticate this predicament, he creates poetic visualizations of encroachment, overwhelm and in-flux boundaries, presenting these premises as fable-like futures encompassed in inconclusive alterity.

"We are pleased to be presenting new works by Gigi Scaria for the new edition of In Touch. Gigi explores architectural positivity as well as natural and imagined landscapes during times of environmental concern in this new body of work. During these challenging times, we are happy to once again join hands with our colleagues in the art world in this collaborative initiative which has enjoyed much success in this past year of lockdown," the gallery told IANSlife in an email.

