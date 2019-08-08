Article 370, 35A used as weapon by Pakistan: Modi

In his first address to the nation after revocation of Article 370, he said at least 42,000 people were killed due to misuse of these articles.

"This figure is enough to bring tears in eyes of anyone," he said.

Modi said the development of Jammu and Kashmir could not happen in that speed which was the right of the region that has now been bifurcated, after Parliament's approval on Monday, in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

"With the betterment of current system, not only the present of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will improve but also their future will go into new direction," he said. The Prime Minister assured that any problem of people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was his own and the Centre would be with them in their happy as well as sad moments. His announcement came days after scrapping of Article 370 which gives special status to the region, and announcement to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.