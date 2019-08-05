Article 370 scrapped: AAP supports Centre's decisions

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday supported the central government over its decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

"We support the government on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state," Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.



The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the border state into a Union Territory with a legislature, implementing the long-held agenda of the party and its predecessor, Jan Sangh.

The state was also split by hiving off Ladakh region from the state and making it into a Union Territory without a legislature.

The series of decisions were tabled in Rajya Sabha amidst huge uproar from the opposition. (ANI)

