Article 370 scrapped: PDP lawmakers disrespect constitution in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Protesting against the removal of Article 370 that confers special status to Jammu and Kashmir, two lawmakers from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tried to tear the constitution in the Parliament.

Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway, the MPs from Kashmir, attempted to tear the constitution in the Rajya Sabha, following which Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had to call in marshals to remove the two leaders from the House.With black bands tied to their arms and wrists, the two Rajya Sabha leaders continued the protest with Fayaz even tearing his kurta in protest.The senior Congress leader, Gulam Nabi Azad, who is from Jammu and Kashmir, condemned the act of the PDP lawmakers."I strongly condemn the actions of the two MPs who attempted to tear the constitution. We stand by the Constitution of India. We will lay down our lives to save the constitution of India," Azad said in the Upper House of the Parliament.The Parliament witnessed unruly scenes after Home Minister Amit Shah said in Parliament that Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been removed by presidential order.The announcement came after a cabinet meeting was held at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning.The Home Minister also said that Jammu and Kashmir will be "reorganised" with the bifurcation of the state into two union territories - Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. (ANI)