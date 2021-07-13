Article 370 will not be restored in J-K, says Haryana Minister

Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that Article 370 will not be restored in Jammu and Kashmir even as PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti is making such a demand.



"Despite the demands made by Mehbooba Mufti Article, Article 370 will not be restored in Jammu and Kashmir ever again," Vij told the media in response to media queries about PDP's demand.

The Centre had abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019.

Answering another query, he accused Haryana Congress of misleading farmers concerning the three farm laws. (ANI)