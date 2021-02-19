  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 'Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Power' a grim wake-up call for India (Book Review) (Repeating, correcting intro)

'Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Power' a grim wake-up call for India (Book Review) (Repeating, correcting intro)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 19th, 2021, 11:48:06hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Vishnu Makhijani
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features