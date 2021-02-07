Artist Neeraj Mittra's new exhibition on virtual art gallery

The virtual art gallery is a by-product of a partnership between Nilank Udupi and Ganesh Prasad. It started off with an aim to provide a platform for artists around the country to exhibit and sell their artworks online, attempting to create a replica of an art gallery experience, the gallerists said. While curating their business model, delivery of these high-priced products was heavily argued upon, considering a mixup or damage could lead to some serious monetary damage.

Eventually, the two founders came up with a solution, they decided on an online in-store along with out-of-box personal delivery experience to ensure the safety of the artworks for both buyers as well as the sellers. The average price of these artworks by Neeraj Mittra and Hemraj on eGalleria is Rs 1.8 lakhs.

While talking about this collaboration Nilank, an art enthusiast himself mentioned, Neeraj Mittra imbibes a rare talent that he has already showcased in 40 odd exhibitions held in India, USA and UK. "While getting him on board, that's the kind of artists we had in mind. The idea was to not only encourage young entrepreneurs but open a whole new market for the veteran artists like him and tap into the real market potential of his artworks."

With veteran artists on-board, the platform offers an interesting mix of tastes, creativity, aesthetics and style from off-beat creative heads from different walks of lives and perspectives.

"eGalleria comes as a pleasant surprise post the slump that the entire art scene has been witnessing from the past one year, which can be accredited to the pandemic outbreak. The offline experience online seems like the future of the art industry and ventures like eGalleria is testimony to that."

