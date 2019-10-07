Artist Shireen Mody died of head injuries: Autopsy

Sources said that, the cause of death of the 65-year-old artist had been identified as "cranio-cerebral" damage due to forceful impact of a blunt weapon.

According to the police, Mody was allegedly murdered by her 65-year-old gardener, who incidentally also died after suffering from a head injury, while attempting to run away from the house, located in Arpora village in North Goa.

The post mortem on the remains of the gardener Prafulla Jana, who hailed from Assam, will be conducted on Tuesday, an official said.