Artists become more successful if they get encouragement at right time, says Shashadhar Acharya

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Chhau dancer Shashadhar Acharya who was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian decoration, on Sunday said that "artists become more successful if they get encouragement at the right time".

"Yesterday, I got to know about the award as I received a call from the Home Ministry. I dedicate this award to my gurus. Artists become more successful if they get encouragement at the right time," Acharya told ANI.



He added, "This is an inspiration for those artists who are working so hard in their respective fields. It gives them hope that if they perform well, they will be acknowledged for the good work."

"I dedicate my life to arts and I have been doing it for a long time. I've performed in over 30 countries and taught in many foreign universities."

Chhau dance is a semi-classical Indian dance with martial, tribal and folk traditions.

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after the Bharat Ratna.

This year's awardees comprise seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri recipients. (ANI)

