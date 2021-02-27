Artists perform 'Ragini' in support of farmers at Ghazipur

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Showing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three new farm laws enacted last year, Noida artists performed 'Ragini' at the protest site at Ghazipur border here.

Amit Chandpur, one of the artists who performed 'Ragini' at the border said, "We are here to extend our support to the farmers who are protesting against the contentious farm laws. We will go after our performance. Today, around five to seven artists from Udham Nagar Mandli have come here."