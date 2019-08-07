Aruanchal CM condoles Sushma Swaraj's death

Describing her as a true "daughter of the soil", the Chief Minister said, "She was amongst the most charismatic, influential and dedicated leaders ever produced by Indian polity. She ably proved her mettle in all her assignments as a BJP worker and as a Constitution post holder whether in the state or at the Centre."

"In her latest stint as Minister for External Affairs, she had championed in portraying India as a powerful nation in the world," Khandu said.

Sushma Swaraj died of cardiac arrest in Delhi on Tuesday night.