Arun Jaitley: His many roles in politics and beyond

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley was cremated with state honours on Sunday, a day after he passed away at AIIMS hospital, where he was admitted earlier this month after complaining of breathlessness.

Earlier this year, in January, he was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma, a form of cancer. He had decided to take a step back from politics and wasn’t a part of the Modi 2.0 government. From the world of politics across party lines, to sports, entertainment and the legal fraternity, many paid their respects to the former Union Minister.

He studied law and became President of the Delhi University Students Union. He practised law in the aftermath of the emergency. Vibha Datta Makhija, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court, in an op-ed for Live Law, writes on Jaitley’s impact on the judiciary –

”.

His time as a lawyer was one where he mentored many who had the opportunity work with and for him. Abhishek Sharma, Partner, Link Legal India Law Services, in an op-ed for Bar & Bench, writes on being mentored by Jaitley –

”.

Post emergency, while practising law, his road to becoming one of the youngest additional solicitors general was eventful. In 1980, he challenged the move by the then Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to demolish the Indian Express building. An association with Fali Nariman and Arun Shourie brought him to the notice of Prime Minister VP Singh. Arghya Sengupta, Research Director, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, in a column for the Times of India, writes on this case and Jaitley’s involvement –

”.

As Jaitley’s name gained prominence among party members in the late 1990’s, and the NDA came to power in 1999, Jaitley was appointed a minister by Vajpayee and was in charge of various portfolios including shipping & Industry and Information & Broadcasting. As his career in politics went further, he made friends across political lines. Congress leader Kapil Sibal, in an op-ed for the Indian Express, writes on their shared history, friendship and differing political ambitions –

”.

Like many BJP stalwarts, Jaitley has his roots in the party and remained one of its loyal members and leaders. His relationship with Modi goes back to the late 90’s and helped Modi and Amit Shah in the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Jaitley was a sort of legal counsel for the party at a time of turbulence. Being a core member and senior leader of the party in power comes with a responsibility of defending colleagues and policies. The Indian Express editorial summarises his stint with the current BJP –

”.

Jaitley and his relationship with Modi and Shah would come to define the current government and their policies, at least in terms of the economy.

However, Jaitley is among a few who have deftly transitioned from the Vajpayee era BJP to its current day form headed by the Modi-Shah partnership. Jaitley didn’t miss a beat when it came to defending the government and its controversial policies; the scrapping of Article 370 was lauded by Jaitley in his last blog post. Anand Kochukudy, editor at Kochi Post, writes on Jaitley’s ability to defend the BJP in times of trouble –

”.

Arun Jaitley, during his time as Finance Minister was associated with two of the most consequential economic policies of the last 5 years – demonetisation and the implementation of the GST. He had to strike a balance between the government’s intentions and the needs of the corporate world. Former Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma, in an op-ed for the Financial Express, writes on his legacy –

”.

GST and demonetisation continue to dominate conversation when it comes to talk of the Indian economy. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is another one of his accomplishment which required consensus. Anil Padmanabhan, in a column for Livemint, writes on this –

”.

His career did not just take him into law and politics. He was an avid lover of cricket and followed the sport closely. He served as the president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) from 1999 to 2013 and as Vice President of the BCCI from 2008 till 2013. Amrit Mathur, a former colleague from the BCCI, in an op-ed for Hindustan Times, writes on his support in the initial stages of the IPL –

”.

As the BJP moves forward, it has lost some big names over the past few months and those who were household names have passed on. The party now has in some ways changed; a more hard-line nationalistic posture. The legacy of past BJP leaders however is something that according to Praful Shankar, who writes in Swarajya states shouldn’t be left behind –