Arun Jaitley's demise is a loss for all: Gadkari

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday paid rich tributes to former union minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away earlier today.

"His demise is a loss for all of us. He was a great orator both in Hindi and English. He was one of the best lawyers in our country. As an opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, he played an important role," he said here.



Gadkari, a former BJP president, said, "When I was the party chief, I used to seek advice from him on all the issues. People will remember his speeches in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. I pay tribute to Arun Jaitley."

Jaitley passed away here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today. He was 66. (ANI)

