Arun Kumar Sahu appointed India's next envoy to Dominica

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Diplomat Arun Kumar Sahu has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the mountainous Caribbean island of Dominica, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

"Arun Kumar Sahu has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Commonwealth of Dominica, with residence in Port of Spain," the ministry said in a statement.



A 1996-batch IFS officer, Sahu presently serves as the High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. (ANI)

