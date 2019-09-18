Arunachal: Resurfaced runway at Advance Landing Ground in Vijay Nagar inaugurated

Vijay Nagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday inaugurated the resurfaced runway at the Advance Landing Ground (ALG) here which will enable operations by military transport aircraft at the base near the China border.

Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal RD Mathur and Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan jointly inaugurated the runway.Defence Spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said, "The airfield is important not only for the local administration in extending their reach to the residents of this remote area but also crucial from a strategic point of view.""The ALG will assist ineffective management of our borders with Myanmar and facilitate the launch of joint operations by Indian Army and Air Force for the defence of the Vijaynagar salient," Singh added.Air Marshal RD Mathur, while interacting with the locals and ex-servicemen at Vijay Nagar, commended them for their unflinching dedication to the nation and expressed the hope that air connectivity with the rest of the country would open a world of opportunities for them.Several other high-ranking officers of the Army and the Air Force were also present on the occasion.As part of efforts to strengthen military infrastructure along the China border, eight ALGs had been reactivated by the Air Force to enable aircraft operations along the border with China.The Vijay Nagar ALG was first activated in 2011-12 and the runway has been resurfaced under the recently completed works there. (ANI)