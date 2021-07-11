Arunachal govt mulling lockdown as COVID cases rise

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): After recording a COVID-19 positivity rate of over 5 per cent for the last few days, the Arunachal State government has recommended a complete lockdown in Itanagar to curb the spread of the virus.



According to Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner Itanagar, a meeting was held for the implementation of lockdown in the capital city.

"After recording a test positivity rate over 5 per cent for a few days, we held a meeting with stakeholders for the implementation of lockdown in the district. We have given a recommendation to the state government for a complete lockdown for a week," Potom said while speaking to the media.

As per the state health ministry, Arunachal Pradesh reported 478 new COVID-19 cases out of 5,818 tests on Saturday. The COVID positivity rate stands at 8.22 per cent.

Earlier last week, the Centre had rushed multi-disciplinary teams to six states, including Arunachal Pradesh, for COVID-19 control and containment measures, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed.

As many as 39,563 positivity cases have been reported in the state so far, including 35,634 recoveries and 188 deaths. There are currently 3,741 active cases.

As per the union health ministry, 6,91,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 5,83,283 first doses and 1,08,549.

As much as 72.24 per cent of the state's population has received the first dose, while 13.92 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. (ANI)

