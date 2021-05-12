Arunachal Pradesh reports 205 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): A total of 205 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported on Tuesday, informed the state health ministry on Wednesday.



A 44-year-old man who tested positive on May 7 died after four days due to cardiac arrest at Tezu in Lohit district, while a 57-year-old man died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu on Tuesday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A 60-year-old woman from Leparada district died at the DCH Pasighat in East Siang district, while a 45- year-old man from Jairampur in Changlang district died at Assam Medical College and Hospital at Dibrugarh, the official said.

District Medical Officer Dr Mandip Perme informed that the deceased contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalised at DCH Chimpu on May 9 and succumbed to the deadly virus on Tuesday. He was suffering from hypertension and diabetes and was tested COVID positive. He passed away due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the state currently stands at 20,575 including 18,583 recoveries and 68 deaths. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1,924.

A total of 2,993 samples were tested for coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested to 4,88,727.)

A team of District Administration Itanagar Capital Complex led by EAC Datum Gadi, Lo to DC, ICC Sanjiv Chakraborty and their team members cremated the dead body on May 11 following all the SOPs. (ANI)

