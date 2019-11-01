Arunachal to raise two more police battalions

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), Nov 1 (IANS) The Arunachal Pradesh government will raise two more police battalions in the state, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said here on Friday.

"Law and order will always be priority and all out effort is being made to strengthen the police force in the state," Khandu said after inaugurating the new office building of Superintendent of Police here in presence of Home Minister Bamang Felix.

He said state government has sanctioned good amount of funds for police modernization, from procuring latest equipment to meeting infrastructure gaps and manpower.

Announcing that two more police battalions of the state will be formed soon, the Chief Minister said 1000 more posts for state police force is yet to be filled, which he promised to carry out soon. Arunachal Pradesh police chief R.P. Upadhyaya, Brigadier Zubin Bhatnagar of Indian Army and Superintendent of Police in-charge Tawang, Sagar Singh Kalsi were also present at the inauguration. On revenue generation, Chief Minister informed that top revenue generating districts will get special focus from the state government. "A sense of competitiveness will be generated so that every district will compete to generate maximum revenue," Khandu said. Chief Minister further informed that besides allocation of Rs 2,500 crore approved by state cabinet committee on infrastructure recently, an additional Rs 1000 crore fund will be released soon for developing infrastructure in the state. He also said that Rs 200 crore is being kept for distribution of funds to all 60 constituencies. rrk/skp/