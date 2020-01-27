Arvind Kejriwal govt backs rioters: Shah to Delhi voters

New Delhi: Alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was backing rioters and those indulging in violence, Home Minister Amit Shah, here on Sunday, urged people not to re-elect a government that could disturb the city's peace.

Addressing an election rally in Rohtas Nagar, Shah said, "To develop Delhi, vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If this happens, Shaheen Bagh will be clearly affected". The BJP leader has consistently made Shaheen Bagh, the much-talked-about anti-CAA protest site in Delhi, a key election issue.

He also accused the Congress and the AAP of inciting riots, spreading violence and provoking people.

"The Narendra Modi-led central government is doing all the work that languished for the last 70 years. By removing Article 370, Kashmir has been made an integral part of India. Today, on the Republic Day, the national flag was hoisted with full pride in the entire nation as well as in J&K," the Home Minister said.

He said the Kejriwal government topped all the surveys for lying. "The Kejriwal government has only made big promises in the past five years, did nothing. He had promised not to take government bungalows, use government vehicles, build 1,000 new schools, install 1.5 million CCTV cameras, provide free Wi-Fi facilities, regulate temporary employees, provide clean drinking water and air. But he didn't fulfil any of these promises," the BJP leader said.

As soon as the BJP government was formed in Delhi, houses would be built in the slum areas, he said and reminded people that 1,731 unauthorised colonies had been legalised by the Modi government. "The Kejriwal government's work was done by the Modi government," he said.

Raising non-implementation of the Ayushman scheme in Delhi, Shah said around 1 crore poor people across the country hab been benefitted by it. "Kejriwal didn't allow implementation of the scheme in Delhi due to vote bank politics," the former BJP chief said.